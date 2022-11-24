Local leaders share insight on business | Photos

More than fifty local women gathered last Thursday night at Meelup Farmhouse for the latest Inspire + Collaborate event.
Focusing on 'How to nail your business strategy', the evening was led by guest presenter Tash Teakle, Managing Director of Innovation Cluster.
"The amazing Tash Teakle hit us with an impactful session looking at refocusing your business vision to your core values, creating an agile strategic plan, being accountable for implementing the strategy and bringing your team into the strategy," explained Inspire + Collaborate's Kelly-Ann Bunney.
"Tash led an insightful panel discussion with our panellists Mel Holland from Rocky Ridge Brewing Co, Deb Hallyburton from The Good Egg and Hally's, and Katherine Hanson of Hanson Property Settlements."
Inspire + Collaborate was established in partnership with the Busselton & Dunsborough Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank and the Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network at the beginning of 2021.
"The purpose was to offer women in business here in the South West, that little extra - a little extra knowledge, a little extra motivation, a little extra sense of community + a little extra greatness in your ventures.
"We now have a committee of 10 amazing local women in business driving this initiative forward as well as a few new supporting series sponsors in Innovation Cluster, Acton Belle Property Group and Hanson Property Settlements."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
