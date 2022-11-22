House of the Week | Luxury canal front living

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Look no further, for here is the perfect dream home on the canals in beautiful Port Geographe. This stunning 2011 Summit built home is designed with practicality in mind while showcasing stylish contemporary living. The home offers a water lifestyle, where you can park your boat on your doorstep and enjoy living the dream.
Coming down Burgee Cove you will notice the peacefulness of the neighbourhood with quality homes on the canal side and nature strip opposite. Upon arrival you are greeted with a feature timber door which opens to a wide entrance hall with coffered ceilings. The beautiful open plan living, with vaulted ceilings and stunning kitchen, overlooks both the living and outdoor alfresco area.
The gorgeous main suite offers canal views, spacious walk-in robe, open ensuite with large double shower and spa bath, and minor bedrooms are complimented with an activity area. No expense has been spared with high quality fittings through the home such as stone benchtops, 900mm S/S appliances, glass splashback, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning, oversized garage, plenty of storage and more.
The amazing alfresco was designed for all year round entertaining with an outdoor kitchen and is equipped with plumbed in gas pizza oven, BBQ, rangehood, beer taps, wall installed gas heater and outdoor blinds.
