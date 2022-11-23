Thousands of year 12 graduates have descended on Meelup Beach today for the third day of official Leavers celebrations in the region.
It was a relaxing day at the Royal Life Saving Society's annual beach party following two successful nights of partying at official Leavers event 'The Zone'.
Year 12 leaver Charlie Hackett said the beach day had been the best event of the week so far.
"This has been the day most of us have been most looking forward to" he said.
"We've been really lucky to have such great weather, it's been a really great week."
Food trucks, DJs, and inflatables lined the shore at the celebration that saw temperatures reach over 25 degrees.
Year 12 graduates were kept hydrated, fed and safe by the Red Frogs, surf life saving, and police in attendance.
Almost 10 thousand leavers are predicted to be in Busselton and Dunsborough this week before official celebrations wrap up on Friday.
