Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Leavers flock to Meelup for annual beach party

Updated November 23 2022 - 5:12pm, first published 4:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collie police officer Daniel Tennant and constable Heyden Westbrook with a group of Leavers at the 2022 Beachfest. Picture by Catherine Massey.

Thousands of year 12 graduates have descended on Meelup Beach today for the third day of official Leavers celebrations in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.