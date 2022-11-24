A much-loved Christmas cruise is set to return to Busselton next month to showcase the best light displays along the canals of Port Geographe.
It is the third year the cruise has gone ahead after local man Mitch Hector decided to introduce a new Christmas tradition in the city, taking locals and visitors out at night to see lit up homes in the area.
This year is expected to be the biggest yet with a huge cash prize of $10,000 going to the home with the best canal facade display.
Mr Hector said he was looking forward to running the cruise again and wanted to incentivise the community to get involved.
What we wanted to do was start a new Christmas tradition where we transform Port Geographe canals into the Christmas lights destinations of WA's south west- Port Geographe Christmas Lights Cruise organiser Mitch Hector
"In Mandurah, their canals become extremely activated and are a central hub for Christmas lights."
"That's what we want to recreate down here."
READ ALSO:
A new double-decker boat has been purchased for the cruise to host more people than ever before.
A longer 45 minute cruise has also been announced, almost doubling the length of the original 25 minute one.
Mr Hector said he looked forward to seeing locals get involved and that the cruise was something the community could be proud of.
"We are excited at creating a long lasting tradition that we can hand over to the community to sustain in the future.
"It's something that is part of the community and that they can enjoy."
Cruises are set to commence on December 2 at 7.30 and continue every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Christmas.
The home with the best canal display will receive $10,000, and three $500 vouchers are also on the horizon for those who take part.
Vote for your favourite display online at portgeochristmascruise.com.au.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.