Director of finance and corporate services Tony Nottle has been announced as the new chief executive officer at the City of Busselton.
It follows a national four month selection process after the position was left vacant in July when former CEO Mike Archer resigned.
Previously in the same position at the Shire of Dandaragan, Shire of Coolgardie, Shire of Carnamah and Shire of Menzies - Mr Nottle was chosen for his experience as an executive, and extensive career in local government.
He is set to start the new role on December 5 and said he was "privileged" to be appointed into the position.
"The City of Busselton is recognised as a progressive local government, with a strong history of delivering infrastructure and services to meet the needs of its growing and diverse community," he said.
As we look forward into the future, we have a real opportunity to take advantage of the significant achievements that the City has produced over the past decade.- City of Busselton chief executive officer Tony Nottle
Mr Nottle said it was an exciting opportunity and he looked forward to continuing his work with the City.
Selected from a large field of applicants across the country, the decision to place Mr Nottle in the top spot was unanimuously supported by City councillors.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said Mr Nottle's proven leadership skills and experience were a great benefit to the local government.
"He has a genuine passion for local government and for fostering strong regional communities," he said.
"As an active member of the community, Tony understands and appreciates the importance of where we live, its natural beauty, the lifestyle it offers and the opportunities and challenges that face our community."
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
