Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Tony Nottle announced as new City of Busselton CEO

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated November 24 2022 - 6:38pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley, deputy mayor Paul Carter, and the new chief executive officer Tony Nottle. Picture is supplied.

Director of finance and corporate services Tony Nottle has been announced as the new chief executive officer at the City of Busselton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.