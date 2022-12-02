Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Hogg and Alderman to deliver Busselton masterclass

Updated December 2 2022 - 1:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Hogg became a cult hero when he returned for the Scorchers. Picture - Getty Images.

Western Australian cricket legends Brad Hogg and Terry Alderman will be making their way to Busselton for a 2-day summer cricket clinic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.