Western Australian cricket legends Brad Hogg and Terry Alderman will be making their way to Busselton for a 2-day summer cricket clinic.
The camps have been a big hit in recent years and are run by Shaun Brown's Cricket Coaching.
"It is vital to get out into the regional areas and assist young talent, I have really enjoyed the recent regional camps" Brad Hogg said.
Brad Hogg played in 2 world cup winning Aussie teams. He took 156 ODI wickets, making him Australia's second most successful ODI spinner behind the late great Shane Warne, and wore the Baggy green in 7 Tests.
Terry Alderman is widely considered to be the last of the true swing bowlers. The 1982 Wisden Cricketer of the Year racked up 170 Test wickets at an average better than that of Mitch Starc. 42 of those wickets came in his debut Ashes tour in 1981, setting the record for the most wickets in a Test series without taking 10 in a match.
The camp will be held on the 17th and 18th of January 2023, from 9am to 3pm each day at Georgiana Molloy School.
"The cricket clinics provide an excellent learning experience for enthusiastic cricketers between the ages of 7 to 16. Our program covers all facets of cricket, Twenty20, One Day, and Test formats. All aimed at improving participant's skills, knowledge and enjoyment of the game," Brown said.
Over the past 37 years, over 60,000 participants have improved their skills in all aspects of the game at the regional camps. "It's fantastic to be able to involve former test stars in areas that normally don't get that exposure," said Brown, a professional Cricket Coach since 1986, who himself grew up playing junior cricket in regional areas.
The clinic features the use of video analysis, a comprehensive program and written reports for all who attend this summer.
