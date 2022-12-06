Donations add a splash of colour to playgroup premises | Photos

Naturaliste Family Playgroup has received a donation from Dunsborough Lakes Estate developer Urban Quarter and Busselton & Dunsborough Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank to repaint the interior of the playgroup building.
It's so great to see the transformation after a new coat of paint...- Pauline Kelly, Bendigo Bank
President Tina Becker said the Naturaliste Family Playgroup had an important role in the community, offering somewhere for children to play inside and outside and for local mums and dads to meet.
"This donation has allowed us to refresh the interior of the playgroup space, making it even more welcoming to children and parents," Mrs Becker said.
"It's been in need of repainting for some time. Urban Quarter and Bendigo Bank offered to help and jointly contributed $2500 each to do the job.
"We also had some wonderful assistance from local interior designer Ebony Haythornthwaite of The Visionary Co., who graciously donated her time and provided the colour scheme for the paintwork."
Some of the funds were used to create a mural in one of the play spaces, completed by local artist Catie Shepherd.
The theme of the mural, gumnuts, leaves and a rainbow, reiterates the natural location of the building, and aims to bring the feel of the local flora and fauna into the building.
Pauline Kelly, Business Development Manager for Bendigo Bank said "Our team were so excited to support the committee with their plans to upgrade the playgroup space.
"It's so great to see the transformation after a new coat of paint to the interior of the building and a colourful new mural for the kids and parents to enjoy.
"This community support is only made possible thanks to our customers choosing to bank with us. It's a simple choice with a big outcome."
Urban Quarter has been a regular contributor to the playgroup space. Geoff Bowman, Sales Agent from Urban Quarter, said it was wonderful to be able to contribute to the community and assist local families in their parenting journeys.
Feedback from the playgroup members has been overwhelmingly positive and a playgroup spokesperson said they were very grateful for the donations.
