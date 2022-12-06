Busselton-Dunsborough Mail
Donations add a splash of colour to playgroup premises | Photos

December 6 2022 - 7:00pm
Naturaliste Family Playgroup has received a donation from Dunsborough Lakes Estate developer Urban Quarter and Busselton & Dunsborough Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank to repaint the interior of the playgroup building.

