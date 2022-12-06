House of the Week | Absolutely superb location

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
This circa 1993 Cedar and brick home had major renovations and additions completed in 2016 turning it into a stunning light-filled home with high-level finishes, fixtures, fittings, and appliances. The home is designed to take the best advantage of the superb water views. It would make an excellent holiday or retirement home as it's in a great location, so invest in Augusta.
There's a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen on the upper level, all with fabulous views and access to the all-weather alfresco deck looking over the Hardy Inlet. Also on this level is the main bedroom complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in robe.
Downstairs has an entry hall, two queen-sized bedrooms, combined bathroom and laundry, and direct access to a double garage. At the end of the garage is a secure store for bikes, kayaks, and other toys. The hard work of landscaping has been done and features an array of bird-attracting natives with a kaleidoscope of colour, an abundant lemon tree, and a fabulous lawn for the kids to play and enjoy.
Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac a mere 75m from the banks of the Hardy Inlet, this property is in arguably the best location Augusta has to offer. Facing north on the Colourpatch Hill, the property offers fabulous views of the Hardy Inlet and is well protected from the summer south-east winds.
