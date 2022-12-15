Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Celebrate Christmas by candlelight in Vasse on Saturday

By Nicky Lefebvre
Join the Vasse Lions Club and the local community for a Christmas celebration at Kaloorup Oval on Saturday December 17. Picture: Vasse Lions

This Saturday, December 17 join the Lions Club of Vasse and the Vasse community to celebrate all things Christmas at the annual 'Carols by Candlelight' event.

