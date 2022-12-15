Celebrate Christmas by candlelight in Vasse on Saturday

This Saturday, December 17 join the Lions Club of Vasse and the Vasse community to celebrate all things Christmas at the annual 'Carols by Candlelight' event.
Kicking off from 6.30-8.30pm on Kaloorup Oval, the free family event will offer a joyful evening with entertainment from the Vasse Primary School Choir, the Ready Set Go Dance Troupe, MC DJ Laura Fae, Sara Storm and many more.
Pack a picnic or bring a rug to throw out on the grass, and have dinner sorted by The Well-Dressed Potato, the Vasse Lions Sausage Sizzle, sweet treats from IceQueen Ice-cream or a warm cuppa from Bernie and his coffee ute.
Santa Claus will arrive at about 7.30pm, and battery operated candles are available to purchase ($3.00 each). Mega Christmas Raffle tickets will be on sale during the event.
Lions Club of Vasse are a diverse group of volunteers dedicated to making things happen by supporting local achievements, causes and activities. New members are welcome.
For more info visit vasse.wa.lions.org.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
