Music will fill the centre of Dunsborough this Friday when locals come together for a night of carols in front of the town's new public Christmas tree.
Held at Dunsborough Lions Park, the annual Carols in the Park event will provide an opportunity for Dunsborough residents to come together to mark the festive season.
Local musician Lisa Knight will lead the events of the night with contemporary and traditional carols, and nativity extracts throughout.
Organised by the Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association, president Jacquie Happ said it was a free night for locals to come together ahead of the busy tourist season.
"Everyone always looks forward to listening to the young people who come and sing solos as they sit relaxing with family and friends," Ms Happ said.
"We love seeing the connections and warmth of our community. It's like the last hurrah gathering before the summer tourist season really starts."
Musicians including Sean Lillico, Paul McDaniel, Kevin McDonald and Peter Warrenare are set to perform, with a sausage sizzle by the Dunsborough Lions Club and visit from Santa Claus also expected on the night.
People are invited to bring a picnic and warm clothes for the evening which will kick off at 5.30pm, with donation boxes provided on the night for those feeling generous.
Riding a bike to the event is encouraged to avoid parking disappointment.
For more information, call Jacquie Happ on 0412221117
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
