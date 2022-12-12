A Busselton production has been announced as one of four creative projects in WA to receive funding from the state government totaling more than half a million dollars.
Set to hold its world premiere at the city's new performing arts and convention centre, recently named Saltwater, 'Beyond the Vasse' was awarded almost $150,000 as part of the state government's Made in WA project.
It will be directed by multi-award winning artist Kelton Pell to showcase the collective wish of the Busselton community in telling the untold Aboriginal stories of the Wadandi people.
Mr Pell said he was excited to see the production's end result.
To truth tell and share in the collective history and love of this country is a wonderful opportunity that makes me realise my responsibility to the production- 'Beyond the Vasse' director Kelton Pell
Beyond the Vasse is a musical comedy and will be the first local production to premiere at Saltwater when it opens in 2023.
It will feature a professional creative team with Aboriginal leadership and a cast of professional actors working alongside non-professional actors and chorus.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said the production would be an entertaining, heart-warming and educational performance.
"With a professional creative team and lead cast, supported by local performers, this will be a production to bring the whole community together," mayor Henley said.
The Made in WA funding is part of the state government's Regional Arts and Cultural Investment Program, and regional development minister Alannah MacTiernan said stories from regional communities such as Busselton showcased diverse and unique experiences.
"The unique stories of place and culture that come out of our regional communities are gold," she said.
"Funding from regional grants programs is vital if we are to maintain vibrant regional centres."
Work on the production is set to begin in the new year.
