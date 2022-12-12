E-scooters are set to be rolled out for the first time in Busselton this Thursday under a 12-month trial.
Australian e-scooter provider Neuron Mobility will be providing the e-scooters with numbers to gradually increase to 250.
The orange scooters will be available in the city centre as well as Geographe, West Busselton, Broadwater, and Abbey - with the riding area set to include the Dunsborough Coastal Path and Dunsborough city centre.
Safety features on each e-scooter include geofencing control, integrated helmets, voice guidance and topple detection.
A Triple 0 emergency button and Follow My Ride function will allow riders to share their trip status and location with friends and family.
Neuron spokesman Richard Hannah said the scooters were well suited to the Busselton area and would be a safe and convenient mode of transport for locals and tourists.
Busselton will be the second city in Western Australia to launch Neuron's e-scooters, following Perth metro's first e-scooter trial in the City of Stirling in February.
Riders can unlock and use the e-scooters through an app on their phone.
Information on riding rules and safety can be found online at www.rideneuron.com/riding-rules/au/western-australia.
