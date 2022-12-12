Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

12 month e-scooter trial in Busselton will start this week

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 13 2022 - 5:07pm, first published December 12 2022 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Busselton CEO Tony Nottle and mayor Grant Henley. Picture by Catherine Massey

E-scooters are set to be rolled out for the first time in Busselton this Thursday under a 12-month trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.