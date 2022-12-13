A guide dog is enjoying the benefits of a local walking service just as much as his owner, after he was provided with the opportunity to conquer his fear of swimming under the watchful eyes of selfless volunteers.
Tinker, 8, joined the Pets of Older People (POOPS) local dog walking service schedule in October after his owner Jeannette Lynn struggled to give him the exercise due to arthritis.
He had acted as the eyes of Ms Lynn for more than 6 years after undergoing intense training as a guide dog up until the age of 2.
After a boating accident during his training, Tinker was scared of swimming and would not enter the water until volunteers with the dog walking company gradually took the time to introduced him to the beach again.
Arthur and Merrily Shirley have walked Tinker since he joined in October and have already seen progress in his relationship with swimming after taking him to the beach in Busselton twice every week.
Mr Shirley said each visit to the beach, Tinker became 'more game' and was now paddling in the shallows.
"It's wonderful to see him in the water. That's what this kind of volunteering gives you, it's a good feeling," he said.
Mr and Mrs Shirley had volunteered with the company for 6 months prior to Tinker joining.
Mr Shirley said providing a service that helped older people keep their dogs as they aged was important.
"Not only do we get our dog fix, but it really helps the oldies who actually wouldn't be able to keep their dogs if they didn't have the help.
"It can really stresses them out if their dog misses out on a walk or the exercise they need, and that's why we do it."
Mr Shirley said anyone interested in getting involved should apply to POOPS through the website www.poopswa.org.au.
