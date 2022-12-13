Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Local dog walking volunteers help guide dog conquer fear of swimming

Catherine Massey
Catherine Massey
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:25pm, first published 11:19am
Arthur Shirley, tinker, Jeannette Lynn, and Merrily Shirley. Picture is supplied.

A guide dog is enjoying the benefits of a local walking service just as much as his owner, after he was provided with the opportunity to conquer his fear of swimming under the watchful eyes of selfless volunteers.

