Talented young South West athlete on the rise

The Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award recipient for November is Lacey Heys, a talented young athlete across a number sports including athletics, cross country, swimming, basketball and football (soccer).
Lacey has been playing football since she was 10, with her first selection in the Leeuwin Naturaliste Junior Soccer Association U12s Country Week Team.
At 11, Lacey was selected in her first state squad, the U14 Girls WA Regional Team where she participated in the 2019 SingaCup Tournament in Singapore and was named U14 Girls Best and Fairest.
Lacey was selected in another State Team, but due to COVID-19 the team couldn't travel in 2021.
In 2022, the U14 Girls WA State Team travelled to the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour, with Lacey appointed team captain.
While busy in both regional and metro state teams, Lacey was spotted by the Football West National Training Centre. The centre is the elite pathway for talented junior female players developing their skills.
Lacey was first selected in the program 2019/2020 in the U13 squad, before going onto a full time appointment, and was named U13 captain in 2020/2021.
The following season she progressed to the U14 Girls Squad, again holding the position of captain.
The commitment and dedication required for the 2022/2023 season sees Lacey travel to Perth four times a week for three training sessions and one game with the U21 NPL squad with the National Training Centre.
At just 14 years of age, Lacey has already marked a number of great achievements and locals will be keen to follow her career in the future.
