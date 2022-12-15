Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Talented young South West athlete on the rise

December 15 2022 - 2:00pm
Lacey Hays' star is rising. Picture is supplied

The Busselton Freight Rising Sports Star Award recipient for November is Lacey Heys, a talented young athlete across a number sports including athletics, cross country, swimming, basketball and football (soccer).

