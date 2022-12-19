A grieving Busselton family has found new hope almost 18 months after a backyard accident claimed the life of their daughter, with the launch of a foundation to support parents who have lost a child in a sudden circumstance.
The Ivy Barclay Foundation will be launched at the end of January to honour Ivy, their thoughtful girl who passed away in June 2021 at the age of nine.
The foundation aims to "fill a gap" in the support and resources available in Australia for accidental child loss.
Ivy's mother Sarah Barclay said she saw a need for the foundation after she was forced to use online support from America following the accident due to next to no resources being available closer to home.
She said there was a "massive gap" in support for the accidental death of a child in WA and wanted to be a spokesperson for those who were vulnerable or not strong enough to speak up.
"There is a massive gap and a massive need," Ms Barclay said.
"We had to walk out of the hospital minus a child and were never contacted again," she said.
Ms Barclay said she wanted to build a community of people who had lost a child in an unexpected manner and help them through such a difficult time.
"It is the most isolating and brutal circumstance to find yourself in," she said.
"I realised just how limited we are here in terms of support."
Ms Barclay said since the accident her family had been in "active grief" and that further sensitivity was needed.
"I don't think we're very grief literate as a society," she said.
"We just need people to be really, really sensitive to what we've been through. Although we appear to be okay, there is a deep wound and hurt that will never go away.
"People don't know what to do. So as I'm getting stronger, I try to educate the conversation more."
Ms Barclay said the foundation was a testament to her daughter who would never let people struggle.
"Ivy was a lovely little girl. She had a lot of friends, and was very inclusive. She always stuck up for people," Ms Barclay said.
"In honour of that little girl, that's what this is all about. It's about inclusion, people having a voice, and people being heard."
Vasse MP Libby Mettam was chosen to be patron of the Ivy Barclay Foundation for her passion for health and mental health.
Ms Mettam said she was in "awe of the family's determination to inspire change for others despite their unimaginable trauma and grief"
"It's a privilege to be patron of the Ivy Barclay Foundation, a wonderful legacy to Ivy, supporting the family in their mission to ensure there is appropriate guidance and comfort for those who have lost a child in sudden circumstances," Ms Mettam said.
Those interested in donating to the launch or becoming a sponsor, are encouraged to get in touch through the website www.theivybarclayfoundation.org
