An upstairs warehouse space in Vasse has been transformed into a creative haven for locals and visitors to bring their artistic visions to life.
Light Heart Collective will open its doors on January 12 with a variety of workshops on offer including macramé, weaving, and basket making.
Dunsborough local Sarah Roberts has introduced the studio to the ever-growing town of Vasse to allow artists to come together and work with new materials and techniques.
"Our workshops are all at an introductory level and will allow participants to come together to experience the creative environment," Ms Roberts said.
Guest teachers are expected to make a regular appearance at the studio, with other creative artists invited to use the space.
Floristry, Block Printing, Children's craft classes, and private workshops are all in the pipeline once the space opens.
More information on workshops and studio hire is available online at lightheartcollective.com.au
