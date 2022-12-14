Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

West Busselton Primary student takes top spot in Christmas competition

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 14 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 1:54pm
West Busselton Primary School student Zara Satterthwaite and Vasse MLA Libby Mettam with the winning card. Picture is supplied.

Student winners of Vasse MLA Libby Mettam's annual Christmas card competition have been announced with a talented young artist from West Busselton Primary School taking the top spot.

