Student winners of Vasse MLA Libby Mettam's annual Christmas card competition have been announced with a talented young artist from West Busselton Primary School taking the top spot.
Zara Satterthwaite's "happy and colourful" design handed her the prize with the card set to be used by Ms Mettam across the Vasse electorate this festive season.
Student in years two and three were invited to take part in the competition and Ms Mettam thanked everyone who sent in their submissions.
"It has been such a pleasure to attend school assemblies to announce the winners and runners up," she said.
"I love receiving all the entries and thank every year 2 & 3 student who took the time to submit their lovely design."
Emily Riggs from St Mary MacKillop, Banjo Barnett from Dunsborough Primary School, and Jack Lockyer from Cornerstone College were announced as runner up.
This year's theme was "what Christmas means to you".
The winner was also awarded a $50 book voucher and $100 towards her school.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
