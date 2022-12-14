Busselton's artistic volunteer groups combined on Sunday to celebrate the festive season with a Christmas party in the ArtGeo courtyard.
Surrounded by music and hope for the new year, it was a night of opportunity for the groups to share their ideas for the new arts centre opening at the end of Queen street in 2023.
Members and actors from Acting Up, the Busselton Repertory Club, the Busselton Art Society, Friends of the Busselton Cultural Precinct, and Art Geo staff and volunteers were in attendance.
Acting Up director Terry Thompson said the Christmas party provided a chance for performers and their supporters to get together in a new setting.
"It's truly amazing to see the growth in self-confidence, expression and energy, particularly in our young people," Mr Thompson said.
"Acting, singing and performing under the direction of a professional director really does lift the bar. This is just so important for our future generation of young adults and leaders."
The celebration comes ahead of Acting Up's next performance Aladdin at the Weld Theatre that will run from December 31 to January 15.
Mr Thompson said the annual pantomime was an opportunity for local actors to perform in front of the community.
"They hang out for the chance to perform on stage," he said.
Tickets to the pantomime are available online at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/975980
