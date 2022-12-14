Busselton city centre activated for Christmas in the City

The heart of Busselton was a hive of activity last week when young families came together for Christmas in the City.
Held by local volunteer group Building Busselton, Mitchell Park was transformed into a festive extravaganza with food and games spread across the lawn.
Building Busselton member Lisa Massey thanked the sponsors who helped the group bring the event together.
"It was a wonderful night with everyone getting involved in the activities," she said.
"Special thanks to all our volunteers, supporters, performers, stallholders and the City of Busselton - all of whom made this wonderful event possible."
Santa was in attendance in his sleigh for photos, while Zumba with the Sugar Plum Fairy was a hit for both adults and children.
Ten Christmas trees were offered to families in attendance at the end of the night.
SEE THE EVENT PHOTOS:
