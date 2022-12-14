Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Huge turnout for disabled surfing at Bunker Bay

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
December 14 2022
Positive season start for disabled surfing

A huge turnout of participants and volunteers enjoyed perfect conditions as they converged for the season start of Disabled Surfing.

