Positive season start for disabled surfing

A huge turnout of participants and volunteers enjoyed perfect conditions as they converged for the season start of Disabled Surfing.
Run by the Disabled Surfing Association on Saturday, carers and volunteers alike showed up in substantial numbers to ensure the day went off without a hitch.
A solid groundswell was seen with moderate waves for a day of thrilling activity.
DSA president Ant Purcell said he was pleased with the outcome and enthusiasm from all involved.
The event runs once a month over summer with the next event set to go ahead on January 14.
It is supported by Busselton water, Taz's bakery, Dunsborough Signs, and Doral.
SEE THE PHOTOS:
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
