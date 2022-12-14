Vibe raised at festival's second year event

Music, attitudes, and much needed funds were raised in October when the second year of a much-loved festival hit the Busselton foreshore.
Some of WA's best artists converged for the Raising the Vibe Festival as well as a skate competition and wellness hub boasting a wealth of local and state service providers.
Bendigo Community Bank Busselton Dunsborough committee member and branch manager David Johnston said the festival's mission to bring the community together and highlight mental wellbeing was realized.
"Our mission with this event was to bring the community back together ... while allowing people to connect with services and have a great time," he said.
Death by Denim, South Summit, Pretty Uglys and Pot Plant House Party took to the stage to create a lively atmosphere that welcomed hundreds of people throughout the day.
More than $20,000 was raised by the event for the new Busselton Community Safe Space on Duchess Street, a drop-in center for anyone experiencing emotional distress or in need of support.
The centre is a WA-first operation run by volunteers on Friday and Saturday nights.
Busselton Community Safe Space chair Angela Griffin said the event connected the community.
"Music and staying active is great way to improve your mental health," she said.
"Seeing so many young people and families enjoying the music, show off some amazing tricks on their skateboards and interact with the local and state services was proof the Raising the Vibe festival was an event that truly connected the community."
