Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Crowds gather for south west Raising the Vibe Festival

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 14 2022 - 5:46pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vibe raised at festival's second year event

Music, attitudes, and much needed funds were raised in October when the second year of a much-loved festival hit the Busselton foreshore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.