Rio Tinto has provided a much-needed boost to the Busselton Salvation Army Christmas Appeal this month after the charity recorded a 25 per cent decrease in donations on the same time last year.
Providing gifts for families in need, the company contributed to the cause that will help more than 4,000 families in the south west during the festive season.
Salvation Army captain for Busselton and Bunbury Mark Schatz received the gifts from Rio Tinto which will be delivered to local children, teenagers, and adults in need.
He said the donation was greatly appreciated and urged the community to get involved.
Mr Schatz said any donation would be appreciated from those who were able.
"We haven't seen the same number of donations come in this year," he said.
"If you can donate something, no matter how small, it would be gratefully received."
It comes after demand for the Salvation Army support was forecast to be significantly higher than previous years.
Mr Schatz attributed the lack of donations to a significant increased cost of living.
"2022 has been a tough year for many families in the South West with the rising cost of living straining family budgets and causing real hardship."
"Thank you to everyone who has donated, you have brought hope to our someone in our community this season," he said.
The Busselton Toy Room opens tomorrow, and the Bunbury Toy Room will open on Sunday.
People wanting to access gifts for their family members will need to register prior to collection.
To register, call Busselton Salvation Army on 97542733.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.