True grit, perseverance, and mateship was seen last month when four local men embarked on a brutal adventure to run the entire cape to cape track in Australia's south west for Remembrance Day.
Completing the run just three minutes under the intended 24-hour time frame at a huge 23 hours and 57 minutes, Fitstop Busselton owner and Royal Australian Navy veteran Jason Ey led the group as a tribute to his airman grandfather Reginald 'Mick' Ey.
Reginald Ey was a member of the Late Arrivals Club, a select group of airmen during WWII who were shot down, stranded behind enemy lines, and trekked 11 days back to the safety of their comrades.
The cape to cape run comes two years after Jason completed a 1100km run in 11 days across the Nullarbor Plain in honour of the Club to raise money for Legacy WA.
Running alongside Jason were local men Steve Anstee, Jamie Boland, and Christopher Quin.
The group raised more than $18,000 for their effort which will go towards Busselton's new Community Safe Space, a drop-in center for anyone experiencing emotional distress or in need of support.
Jason said the feeling of completing the run with just three minutes to spare was "euphoric".
"The night and the dark were the challenge, a good chance to look within and dig deep to find what a Fitstopper is actually made of," he said.
"Pushing the pain aside and stopping at nothing the legs kept moving when they were heavy and tired."
Jason said the challenging terrain, endless kilometres of soft sand, and more than 2000m elevation made for a hard run.
"It all kicked off at 7am from the Augusta lighthouse and the day time running went relatively smooth," he said.
"Time was tight after some slow early hours of the morning between midnight and 4am which meant the last 13km leg at first light on day 2 needed to be a sprint."
Jason said the support of his gym community and family helped the group get through the run.
More information on the Busselton Community Safe Space can be found online at www.busseltoncss.com.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
