Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

23 hours and 57 minutes: Locals complete Remembrance Day run to raise money for Busselton Community Safe Space

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:39pm, first published December 14 2022 - 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local men Jason Ey, Steve Anstee, Jamie Boland, and Christopher Quin completed the run. Picture is supplied.

True grit, perseverance, and mateship was seen last month when four local men embarked on a brutal adventure to run the entire cape to cape track in Australia's south west for Remembrance Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.