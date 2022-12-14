House of the Week | Relaxing beachside spot

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This property is located on one of Busselton's most sought after beachside hotspots. Thomas street is truly the perfect location. A brilliant beach style home, it has the character of a relaxing holiday spot. You and your family will feel like you're on holiday all the time!
The property boasts a large loft-style bedroom upstairs, featuring striking beams which are a beautiful contrast to the white walls, making the room light and lofty.
The kitchen has plenty of space for the cooks of the family, and they'll never feel left out of family fun in the living room as there are two windows which open the space.
High ceilings run throughout the kitchen, living and dining space, as well as ceiling fans. The open place space features lofty ceilings with more beams - the rooms are full of character.
Outside there is a huge powered shed, bitumen driveway, and a high clearance carport which is the perfect fit for a boat or caravan.
This beautiful home is so close to the beach, you can taste the sea air! It's also located approximately 700m to the Busselton CBD and the Lou Weston Oval. The Busselton Jetty and the idyllic Geographe Bay are located less than 1km away, making it your perfect summer walk.
Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.