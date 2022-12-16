A former south west GP has been charged with an additional 38 counts of child sex abuse that allegedly occurred in Busselton, Donnybrook, Halls Head and Wannanup.
The alleged offences did not occur while the man was working as a GP.
Police say the 60-year-old man committed the offences between June 2019 and September 2022 to a further four victims.
He was charged by the Child Abuse Squad on Thursday.
He has been charged with 18 counts of sexually penetrating a child of or over 13 and under 16, 10 counts of indecently dealing with a child over 13 but under 16, three counts of attempting to prevent the course of justice, and three counts of indecently recording a child over 13 under 16.
He was also charged with one count of encouraging a child over 13 and under 16 to engage in sexual behaviour, one count of child under 16: persistent sexual conduct with, one count of possessing child exploitation material, and one count of sexually penetrating a child over 16 years under their care.
He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter are urged to report it online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
