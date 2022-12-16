Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Former south west general practitioner cops more child abuse charges between 2019 and 2022

By Catherine Massey
A 60-year-old man is set to face 38 counts of child sex abuse at Perth Magistrates Court today.

A former south west GP has been charged with an additional 38 counts of child sex abuse that allegedly occurred in Busselton, Donnybrook, Halls Head and Wannanup.

