A free movie night is set to go ahead this evening at Busselton foreshore for locals and visitors to enjoy.
Held by Optus in partnership with Netflix, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will be played on the big screen.
WA Optus Territory general manager Paul O'Neill said the night was expected to be full of Christmas spirit.
"It's a pleasure to invite Busselton residents to join Optus at the free movie night at Busselton Foreshore," he said.
"(We) would like to wish everyone a safe and Merry Christmas."
The event will kick off from 5.30pm, and complimentary food and drink will be available for participants.
Those interested in joining should register online at https://bit.ly/3Woa3Q8.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.