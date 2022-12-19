Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Man taken to Royal Perth Hospital after Yalyalup car crash

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 19 2022 - 3:19pm, first published 12:19pm
A 70-year-old man was airlifted to hospital yesterday after a two-car crash in Yalyalup.

The RAC Rescue helicopter airlifted a seriously injured male to Royal Perth Hospital on Sunday after a head-on collision in Yalyalup.

