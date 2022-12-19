The RAC Rescue helicopter airlifted a seriously injured male to Royal Perth Hospital on Sunday after a head-on collision in Yalyalup.
Emergency services were called to the two-car crash at about 9.45am where firefighters helped free a man, aged in his 70s, who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.
The man was in a serious but stable condition.
A male and a child in the second car were also taken to hospital but were not seriously injured.
