Dunsborough's living, urban forest

In 1950 Kip and Phyllis Seymour planted a Jacaranda tree in the front yard of their wide, white post painted veranda, red tin roofed farmhouse in Dunsborough.
The Seymour farm has gone.
The name and the tree remain.
The jacaranda tree can still be seen, fading in significance, on Dunn Bay Road.
The 72-year-old Seymour tree watched over a family farm homestead, a groovy artists' space turned Cyrillean gallery, then a real estate agent office.
The site around the Seymour tree is now a sandy three-hour car park.
The tree waits for the next multi-storey iteration.
The touchpoint tree tells the story of Dunsborough-was and what Dunsborough-has-become.
Large sized pushy 4WDs lean up against the tree these days.
Like a crash of itchy rhinos they rumble into town. Each snapping a small branch, or stripping some leaves seeking shade and shelter.
The cars trample the sand at the base of the tree, trampling the roots of the town's history. In a small act of civil disobedience mulch appeared around the tree base.
Is the mulching futile under a septuagenarian Dunsborough resident facing a death sentence?
The act is one of hope and growth.
A quiet appreciation that there will always be a tug-of-war for the summer shade, cool fresh air, dappled light, colour and perfume of Dunsborough by its many admirers.
And that it is all held and shown in a living icon, this tree.
In response to the article 'Celebrating 40 years of counselling' (Mail, 14 December) I would like to acknowledge George and Willie Smith who started this free service.
In 1982 when George and Willie were operating out of a mobile home they steered my ex husband and myself through the break up of our family.
They were always there for us and consequently the impact on our children was minimal and they have happy memories of their childhood.
I consider myself very fortunate to have benefitted from such a wonderful couple through a very difficult and painful time in my life and thank them from the bottom of my heart.
Through their support and helpful advice I slowly healed and moved on eventually entering a second long and very happy marriage.
I shall never forget George and Willie Smith and their selfless vision of South West Counselling.
Last week a new digital electricity monitor was installed.
A few years ago ditto for the water meter.
We now have more acute technology to monitor household service use, but not for garbage disposal.
Given the problems facing all of us about global warming related to waste disposal I wonder why council still has a standard refuse use charge for ALL households, yet we are encouragement to micro manage our own rubbish without any related cost benefit.Is this fair?
Again we approach another Christmas, still celebrating Jesus Christ's birthday and Father Christmas together bringing gifts on same day.
We are so blessed in Australia with this joy and expectation on December 25.
We see other nations copying our culture on Christmas joy, such as Japan, Indonesia, Ukraine, Russia and so on.
But we as nation are more into secularism, humanism etc nowadays.
I ask all Aussies and other cultures from other nations to include their Australian new lives to enjoy the festivities, fun and fantasy just to make Christmas enjoyable for all for this one day of the miracle birth of Jesus
