House of the Week | Semi rural lifestyle

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This superbly designed home is set in one of the most popular areas - Ambergate Height Estates. It's an absolute pleasure to present this astounding property to the market. With a layout that caters for a large growing family, entertainers and pretty much everyone in between, this immaculately presented home will have you wanting it to be yours at your first inspection.
The home boasts five generously sized bedrooms, all with large built-in robes with the main having a walk in. There are two bathrooms, and three toilets. There is a spacious and country style kitchen, with a breakfast bar.
There are two alfresco areas with both having totally different aspects. One with a north facing view over the beautifully manicured lawns and native trees, and the other south facing with a farmland outlook. There are wide exposed aggregate verandahs surrounding the home, and a 16m x 8m double doored shed.
The home has a UMR 15m x 7m garage with separate workshop, with the added bonus of an additional shower and toilet. Other features include bore water with all gardens and lawns surrounding the home, tidy sealed driveway to the shed, extra car/caravan/trailer parking, garage, fully nettled vegetable garden, and established olive trees situated on one boundary fence.
