Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton swimmers qualify for Australian Age Nationals

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 20 2022 - 3:17pm, first published December 19 2022 - 3:25pm
Madison Stephens (15), Madison Rayne (13), Lily O'Meara (15), Violet Reynolds (15), Brooklyn Rayne (13), Scarlett Riddle (16), and Ruby McLellan (14). Picture by Analise McLellan

At least six local swimmers will compete against some of the country's best athletes in April when they land on the Gold Coast for the Australian Age Swimming Nationals.

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

