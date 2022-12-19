At least six local swimmers will compete against some of the country's best athletes in April when they land on the Gold Coast for the Australian Age Swimming Nationals.
It is the largest group of Busselton swimmers to qualify for the competition in recent years with at least one more athlete expected to be eligible to compete by the cut-off date.
Aged between 13 and 16 years old, the qualified athletes from Busselton Swimming Club are Madison Stephens, Madison Rayne, Brooklyn Rayne, Lily O'Meara, Violet Reynolds, and Scarlett Riddle.
BSC head coach Andrew Sexton said it was a "huge move" to have such a large group qualified for the event in 2023.
"We have always had a team of two or three swimmers go to nationals, and less during COVID, but this year we have six qualified for the event with the potential of at least one more."
"It's been a really big move this year having this many swimmers qualified from our little town of Busselton, it's actually fantastic," he said.
Mr Sexton attributed the success of the swimmers to their strong team work and camaraderie.
"It's a result of the junior swimmers really pulling together and training hard as a group," he said.
"It's exciting for a little town of around 30,000 people to have at least six national qualifiers."
Mr Sexton said the lack of lane space at the Geographe Leisure Centre had been the biggest issue for the up-and-coming swim talent.
It would be amazing to see what the outcome would be if the swimmers had unrestricted access to water like the qualifiers in Perth do.- Busselton Swimming Club coach Andrew Sexton
"The kids are starting to realise that even coping with restricted lane space does not limit you if you have the potential to train hard," he said.
"Being from a small country town does not limit your achievements if you prepare to dream of things you thought were difficult to obtain back in the day."
Each of the six swimmers are qualified in one or more strokes including freestyle, breaststroke, butterfly, and backstroke.
Busselton Swimming Club's 14-year-old Ruby McLellan will also represent the team at the Open Water Swimming Nationals which will be held for the first time at the Busselton foreshore from January 25 to 28.
The club has potential for two more swimmers to qualify and join McLellan in the competition known as Australia's leading Open Water Swim.
Mr Sexton said the club were aiming for personal best times at each of the competitions, with finals and hopefully a podium finish in their sights.
"They'll be against the best in the country, all the up and coming future Australian superstars will be swimming," Mr Sexton said.
"We always hope to achieve PBs at nationals, potentially make finals, and then hopefully get on the podium.
"But the plan is to mainly go and compete and represent Busselton," he said.
The Australian Age Swimming Nationals will go ahead next year on the Gold Coast from April 7 to 15.
More information on the Busselton Swimming Club is available on the website at www.busseltonswimmingclub.com.au.
