Award nominations now open for Naturaliste Gratitude Award

Updated December 20 2022 - 3:54pm, first published 1:57pm
Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association president Jacquie Happ, Mark Webster, and Llewyn Green. Picture is supplied.

Locals are being asked to recognise outstanding members of the community this month as the Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association calls for nominations for the Naturaliste Gratitude Award.

