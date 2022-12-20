Locals are being asked to recognise outstanding members of the community this month as the Dunsborough and Districts Progress Association calls for nominations for the Naturaliste Gratitude Award.
Members of the public are invited to nominate people from the locality who have made a significant difference within schools, sports, health, arts, the environment, and emergency service sectors.
Following a long history of honoring generous volunteers, the award provides a chance for the community to thank those who donate their time.
DDPA president Jacquie Happ said winners of the award were people from Dunsborough and surrounds who represent the "true spirit of a growing community".
"They are the people providing connection and making 'things' happen," Ms Happ said.
"Remember Tony Fordham who received an award for his generous spirit, Bob Jarvis for long his contribution to the Meelup Regional Park Committee, and more recently Sharon Barrett and Mark Delane for their work in club sport and Kelly Everett for work with St John's Ambulance."
"Each year we receive strong nominations and it is so hard to select a winner because they are all so worthy," she said.
As seen previously, recipients of the award will be selected for their past, present and ongoing community contributions - with this year marking the 25th year of the community-voted initiative.
The winners of Naturaliste Gratitude Award will be announced at the 2023 Dunsborough Australia Day ceremony at the foreshore alongside the naturalisation ceremony of new citizens to the area.
Nominations are open now and will close on January 10.
Forms are available on the website at dunsboroughprogress.com.au
