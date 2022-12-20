Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Garden Guardians project proves impact on Busselton community

Updated December 20 2022 - 3:56pm, first published 1:59pm
Geocatch's Garden Guardians project aims to reduce the amount of nutrient run-off into the Vasse-Wonnerup wetlands. Picture is supplied.

A post-project survey from Geocatch, a local catchment management group, has revealed a new gardening initiative has been gaining speed as more than 50 per cent of surveyed people say they were aware of the project.

