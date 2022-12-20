A post-project survey from Geocatch, a local catchment management group, has revealed a new gardening initiative has been gaining speed as more than 50 per cent of surveyed people say they were aware of the project.
Aimed at reducing excess nutrient run-off from surrounding households and farms into the Vasse-Wonnerup wetlands, the Garden Guardians of the Bay project - funded by the National landcare Project - aims to change the gardening behaviour of local residents.
Thirty-three percent of surveyed people said they were already using the group's recommended gardening measures, and 35 per cent said they had changed their behaviour to align with the recommendations.
Recommendations of the project include growing native species, adding clay to sandy soils, applying soil wetter, using coarse chunky mulch, using composted manures, and slow release fertilisers.
For more information on the project, visit geocatch.asn.au.
