An important respite service in Busselton has reopened after being forced to close its doors during Covid-19 aged care home restrictions.
Put in place to help families deal with the failing health of a loved one, Capecare's respite service offers an overnight housing option in the south west to allow carers time to recuperate.
Community members requiring regular or more complex support due to disease or old age are able to stay in the respite rooms for up to two weeks, with 24-hour care by trained staff.
Busselton resident Jenny Seia cares for her husband Clem, after he was diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's in 2017, and uses the respite cottages to keep her life in order.
"When he's home I don't get much done," she said.
"It helps me a lot being able to have days where Clem goes to the Social Centre.
"It helps my sanity," she said.
"Our case worker recommended taking it one day at a time when Clem first started at the centre, but he loved it from day one and it's been just marvellous."
Through the respite cottages Ms Seia said her husband of 47 years was able to be better occupied and live a more interesting life.
"They can entertain him better than me and he has like-minded people there.
"The staff look after him so well and I know he's in great hands," she said.
The aged care provider also offers a Social Centre from Monday to Friday where local seniors like Clem, and people living with a disability, can spend time together.
Capecare home and community manager Rachel Meares said the respite service had seen "great benefits" for those involved.
"The Social Centre offers seniors the opportunity to socialise and connect and take part in an array of activities, events and outings, as well as offering respite to carers supporting a loved one at home."
"We've seen great benefits for people who don't have the opportunity to interact with a lot of people when they're at home," she said.
The cottage respite will be available seven days a week from January.
Each room has a bed and ensuite bathroom, as well as 24-hour care.
More information is available online at www.capecare.com.au/respite
