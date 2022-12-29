Rural community achievements have been recognised with the launch of a new program for local farmers dedicated to protecting Geographe Bay.
Launched by catchment management group Geocatch, the 'Geographe Farmers Protecting Geographe Bay' program aims to recognise farmers who have adjusted their techniques to help reduce nutrient runoff into Geographe waterways.
The launch of the program marks 25 years of Geocatch in the geographe community, with the first sustainable agriculture project started in 1997.
Capel farmer Greg Norton said the work between Geocatch and local farmers was evident "on the ground".
"After 25 years we can quantify the fertiliser that isn't going into the Bay," he said.
"I grew up fishing and crayfishing in the Bay, but as a farmer I never saw the connection, between farming and my recreation in the Bay.
"Now I can start to see the connection between what I'm doing on my farm and how it can impact the Bay"
Vasse taskforce chair Hon Jackie Jarvis MLC congratulated the local agricultural community for their hard work and "commitment to reducing nutrient runoff into Geographe waterways and the Bay."
For more information on Geographe Farmers Protecting Geographe Bay, go to geocatch.asn.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.