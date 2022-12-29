Insight into the health of the Geographe waterways has been released under a new science and monitoring plan from the state government.
Released as part of the Revitalising Geographe Waterways program, the two year plan is set to boost efforts to improve water quality.
Actions being tackled under the current phase of the program, which will run until 2024, include on-ground actions to reduce nutrients from urban and rural areas, monitoring priority waterways, implementing water management plans, and communicating and engaging with the community.
Vasse Taskforce chair Jackie Jarvis said sharing and monitoring the findings of the new plan was the focus for the next two years.
"Timely and effective communication to both the community and waterway managers will support an enhanced understanding of Geographe waterways and inform adaptive management if required," she said.
"Improving awareness, collaboration, and confidence within the community in the management of Geographe waterways has been a priority for the Vasse Taskforce and Revitalising Geographe Waterways program."
Since its inception in 2014, the RGW program has reduced 2.5 tonnes of phosphorus and 9 tonnes of nitrogen from entering Geographe Bay by working with farmers to improve fertiliser, dairy effluent and riparian management.
It has contributed to reducing nutrients in key waterways including the Lower Vasse River and Vasse Wonnerup wetlands.
Water Minister Simone McGurk said the plan was a roadmap to monitoring and assessing the progress of the RGW program.
"Improving water quality in Geographe waterways is at the heart of this program," he said.
"These waterways provide habitat for native freshwater fish and aquatic plants, and there is considerable interest in the science and monitoring of the Revitalising Geographe Waterways program by the local community."
He said the launch of the plan highlighted the program's strong science foundation.
More information on the Revitalising Geographe Waterways program is available online at www.rgw.dwer.wa.gov.au
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.