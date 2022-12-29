Freedom of entry has been bestowed on the new Australian Defence Vessel Cape Naturaliste after Busselton city councillors supported a proposal brought to council in November.
Mayor Henley introduced the motion requesting the Royal Australian Navy be offered a Ceremonial Home Porting and freedom of entry for the vessel on the grounds that it was a "logical" recipient as a namesake to the local area.
Prints, a scroll, and plaque were handed to Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Evain, commanding officer of ADV Cape Naturaliste, after mayor Henley and local highschool student representatives travelled to Garden Island to tour the new vessel.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said the adoption of the military unit filled a gap with no other military vessel named after the region before.
"We've never had a HMAS Busselton or anything like that," he said.
"So it's great to provide freedom of entry to this vessel as a namesake to Cape Naturaliste."
Freedom of Entry is a traditional custom dating back to the times of fortified towns.
It is customary for boats to have an association with their namesake, with other examples of this evident in the City of Hobart with HMAS Hobart, the City of Bunbury with former HMAS Bunbury, and the City of Albany with HMAS ANZAC.
The City of Busselton has previously bestowed Freedom of Entry to the Busselton Brass Band, with the right to Freedom of Entry last enacted on their 150th anniversary.
ADV Cape Naturaliste was the third of six Evolved Cape Class Patrol Boats constructed by Austal Ships in Henderson and has now departed WA to its operational base in Darwin.
