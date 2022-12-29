Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

City of Busselton bestows freedom of entry to Australian Defence Vessel Cape Naturaliste

Updated December 30 2022 - 2:25pm, first published December 29 2022 - 11:am
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley and ADV Cape Naturaliste commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Jeremy Evain. Picture is supplied.

Freedom of entry has been bestowed on the new Australian Defence Vessel Cape Naturaliste after Busselton city councillors supported a proposal brought to council in November.

