Naturaliste Terrace in Dunsborough has been reopened to the public following a four-month upgrade.
Under stage six of the Dunsborough Townscape Works, the upgrade focused on the area between the roundabout on Dunn Bay Road, Naturaliste Terrace and Cyrillean Way.
It involved road reconstruction and realignment works, drainage, paving renewal, and replacement of Water Corporation's water main.
City of Busselton mayor Grant Henley said he was "pleased" to see the upgrade completed in time for the busy Christmas and summer holiday period.
"This would not have been possible without the hard work and extra efforts of almost every City works team," he said.
"The City had the help of some great contractors that went the extra mile to see the project completed.
"It would be fair to say that as much work went on underground as it did on the surface, which is often overlooked."
An increased pedestrian space and alfresco has been included in the upgrade, as well as improved disability access parking.
Nine existing trees were removed due to root damage they caused to the road and infrastructure in the area - with new trees planted in their place.
Mayor Henley said he appreciated the upgrade was an impost on businesses in the area, but was assured owners would benefit from the improvements for years to come.
"Thank you to local businesses and the local community for being patient during works and we hope you enjoy this new space," he said.
Information on the Dunsborough townscape stage 6 upgrade can be found on the City of Busselton website.
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
