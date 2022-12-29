Two weeks after public E-scooters were introduced to the Busselton Dunsborough area, the region's top cop has slammed riders using the vehicles to get home after a heavy night of drinking.
"A silly and very risky mindset" were the words used by south west police superintendent Geoff Stewart this week in relation to users considering riding the newly-introduced transport option under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Supt Stewart said Busselton and Dunsborough officers had increased their vigilance with the new amenity available to tourists and locals after previous reports of people losing their lives across the state aboard a private or public E-scooter.
"People have already lost their life or been seriously injured in this State using eRideables or colliding with others," supt Stewart said.
Adding alcohol to the mix in these type of conveyances is just the same risk as for a motor vehicle and it can be deadly and change lives forever- South west superintendent Geoff Stewart
Supt Stewart said E-scooter riders were subject to the same drink and drug driving laws as motor vehicle drivers.
"The South West has lost far too many people on the roads this year," he said.
"We don't want to talk to any more families and let them know they have lost someone or they are seriously injured. We will do our part and the community needs to do theirs."
The pay-as-you-go scooters from Neuron Mobility were introduced across the Capes mid-way through last month under a 12-month trial and have already garnered great popularity among residents and visitors.
At least 1,500 users have reportedly signed up, with more than 40,000 kilometres travelled over the first two weeks.
Supt Stewart said Busselton and Dunsborough police officers had not received any significant complaints since the trial began on December 15.
"Police will respond to any complaints as we would for anything else around road and path user behaviours," he said.
"We know they are around in increasing numbers and we cater for that by being more vigilant."
Supt Stewart said policing of E-scooters was not the sole responsibility of his officers, and encouraged parents to educate their children and family members on safe riding protocols.
"Parents particularly if they purchase eRideables for their children and family members have probably the greatest responsibility in keeping their loved ones safe by ensuring they understand exactly what the laws and rules are around them," he said.
Neuron Mobility has been working closely with the Busselton city council to refine its operations based on community feedback.
Neuron Mobility regional manager Lachlan McClean said slow zones, no-go zones, and preferred parking locations were constantly being evaluated.
We have experienced an amazingly busy start to the service in Busselton- Neuron Mobility regional manager Lachlan McClean
"We've had fantastic support and feedback from the community, (and) the vast majority of riders have behaved responsibly."
Mr McClean said members of the public were encouraged to report issues to the Neuron customer support team through the app or by phone.
More information on the laws surrounding E-scooters is available on the Road Safety Commission Website, www.wa.gov.au/organisation/road-safety-commission/erideables
Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.
