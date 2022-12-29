Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Drunk e-scooter riding slammed by south west superintendent Geoff Stewart

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:16pm, first published December 29 2022 - 2:24pm
South West superintendent Geoff Stewart. Picture is supplied.

Two weeks after public E-scooters were introduced to the Busselton Dunsborough area, the region's top cop has slammed riders using the vehicles to get home after a heavy night of drinking.

