Wave riding for everyone in the south west

CANsurvive Cancer Support Group
January 12
CANsurvive supports all stages of any cancer journey.Head down from 1pm to The Men's Shed in Busselton to exchange information, discover new ways of coping, and share experiences. For more information, call Sue on 0438 554 126.
Let's Go Surfing Day
January 14
The second session of Let's Go Surfing Day for the DSA's season is on this month at Bunker's Bay for people of all abilities. January marks huge numbers for the event, therefore volunteers are needed. For more information, call Ant on 97554037.
Art Exhibition
January 7 to 15
The Dunsborough Art Society will host a Summer Art Exhibition at Yallingup Hall. From January 7 to 15. Head down between 10am daily. More information is online at www.dunsartsociety.weebly.com
Festival of Busselton
Now - January 22
The Festival of Busselton free family-friendly entertainment for locals and visitors over the month of January. To see the event programme, go to www.festivalofbusselton.com.au
Christmas Carnival Rides
Now - January 28
Busselton Christmas Carnival Rides are back at the foreshore these school holidays. For information on opening times, head online to bit.ly/3G0cymm.
Sandman 50
January 7
Run from Old Dunsborough boat ramp to the Busselton Jetty and back again with the Sandman 50. A brutal race on the sand that kicks off at 2am. Register online at bit.ly/3HUHVQm
Taj's Small Fries
January 13 - 15
See some of the best junior surfing talent from across Australia at Yallingup in eight separate divisions. For more information, go to www.surfingwa.com.au
