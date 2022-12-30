Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Wave riding for everyone in the south west

Catherine Massey
By Catherine Massey
Updated December 30 2022 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT: Taj's Small Fries surfing competition in Yallingup will see some of the best junior surfing talent from across Australia. Picture is supplied.
ABOVE: See the Festival of Busselton programme for a list of events taking place over Janurary. Picture is supplied.

CANsurvive Cancer Support Group

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Massey

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.