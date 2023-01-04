Algal blooms present in Vasse-Wonnerup Estuary

A potentially toxic algal bloom has formed in parts of the Vasse-Wonnerup Estuary on the outskirts of Busselton, according to the Department of Health.
Stretching upstream from Floodgate Road to James Richardson Park on Estuary View Drive, a bloom of the naturally occurring Lyngbya majuscula algae has been found.
Downstream areas through to the ocean mouth at Forrest Beach are also said to be impacted.
Executive Director Environmental Health Dr Michael Lindsay said the macro bloom had formed free-floating masses which he attributed to the water's clumpy green-brown appearance.
"Recreational activities such as swimming, kayaking, water-skiing, jet-skiing, and fishing, crabbing and shellfish collection in these waters should be avoided, particularly where algal mats, scum or discolouration is visible," he said.
"Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the water while the bloom persists."
Dr Lindsay said the blue-green algae could cause severe irritation to eyes, skin, respiratory system or gastrointestinal system; and that people should avoid contact with the bloom.
Warning signs have been erected by the City of Busselton at main access points of the affected waterways.
Dr Lindsay said farmed shellfish purchased in supermarkets and other commercial outlets in WA would not be affected, given the strict quality-assurance programs in place.
The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation have opened floodgates in the area to minimise the upstream algal densities and the potential for fish deaths to occur.
Monitoring in the area by the Department will continue.
Anyone who sees or suspects an algal bloom in a waterway should call 6250 8064 or notify their local government.
