Busselton-Margaret River's Country Week cricketers have received a huge sponsorship boost ahead of the tournament in Perth this month.
Jindong dairy farmer Grant Evans, supplier of Farmers Own milk sold in all WA Woolworths stores, will sponsor two of the club's cricket teams playing in the competition going ahead on January 15.
Head of selectors Neil Langenhoven said the much-needed boost had made the competition more accessible for a number of the club's cricketers.
"Our numbers are now looking very good," he said.
"The Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association is very grateful to Farmers Own for the generous sponsorship.
"The teams will have new playing shirts with the sponsor's name and also new social shirts."
Busselton-Margaret River's two sides will compete in A-Section, captained by Fraser Oates, and E-Section, captained by Matty Braid.
Oates has taken over as captain of the Number One side from Ben Payne, who led Busselton-Margaret River at the competition for the past five years.
The Country Week competition will run from January 15 to 21.
In A-Section, Busselton-Margaret River are scheduled to meet Upper Great Southern on Sunday, Bunbury on Monday, and Esperance on Wednesday, following a rest day on Tuesday.
Semi-finals are set to go ahead on Thursday, followed by the final on Friday.
In E-Section, Busselton-Margaret River will play Esperance, Wyalkatchem and Bunbury in their three preliminary games.
Up to six imports will also now be eligible to represent Busselton-Margaret River, including Mathew Lowe from Dunsborough, Drew Harbron from Cowaramup and Tom Winetroube from Margaret River Hawks.
It follows a relaxation of the rules regarding overseas players.
The teams are now preparing for the T20 competition starting this weekend.
It will be the first time three games will be held on a single day, and the first time the T20 competition will have sides in A-Grade, B-Grade and C-Grade.
