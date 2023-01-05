Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Online support for smaller homes in City of Busselton

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:13pm, first published January 5 2023 - 1:40pm
Petition urges City to rethink rural housing

Huge amounts of online support is being garnered for a petition urging the City of Busselton to facilitate more affordable accommodation in the region.

CM

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

