Petition urges City to rethink rural housing

Huge amounts of online support is being garnered for a petition urging the City of Busselton to facilitate more affordable accommodation in the region.
Launched by Quindalup resident Erland Happ at the end of last year, the petition calls for changes to be made to the region's planning laws to enable people to live in the communities in which they work.
A key part of the petition is the law surrounding removing vegetation near rural residential properties.
Mr Happ said the law was designed for city environments and wasn't appropriate for country living.
He said bushfire risk should be mitigated by means other than removing vegetation that was close to a home.
"Trees [close to] shelter are essential and especially so for smaller accommodation units such as caravans, campers, cabins and chalets."
The petition follows councils around the country, including the Shire of Esperance, giving the tick of approval for tiny homes on wheels to combat the housing crisis.
Tiny homes are moveable dwellings up to 50sqm.
Mr Happ said those with building skills should be encouraged to use their skills to create smaller accommodation such as tiny homes or more permanent dwellings in rural areas.
"Existing laws which unreasonably restrict the ability of people to meet their needs for accommodation should be re-evaluated to promote owner-building and family self-help," he said.
Some of the comments from members of the community backing the petition included "essential", "a common-sense approach", and "the way forward".
Local Luke Hill said he couldn't think of a better way to alleviate the problem.
Also in support of the petition was Dunsborough local Elizabeth Nunn who said "unprecedented times call for bold moves and unprecedented action".
"I'm positive councillors will be supportive of these actions and strongly urge the Mayor, and Planning Department to get on board and make changes to policy and rules to support these excellent initiatives," she said.
City of Busselton chief executive Tony Nottle said local governments only had limited powers and resources to address housing affordability and availability issues.
"It is agreed that, in common with many other places in Australia, there are significant housing affordability and availability issues in the City of Busselton at the present time," Mr Nottle said.
"Local governments, however, have only limited powers and resources to address housing affordability and availability issues. The key powers and responsibilities rest with State and Federal Governments," he said.
"The City has, however, been working closely with the State Government on these issues in recent times, including through advocating for regulatory change, support for worker accommodation investment, additional social housing investment and further support for services for people experiencing housing difficulties."
Erland Happ said he would put his ideas forward at the next council meeting on January 25.
To view the petition, go to ipetitions.com/petition/a-home-for-all
