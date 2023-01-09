Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Fast bowler Morris to wait for Australian Test debut

By Allan Miller
Updated January 9 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fast bowler Lance Morris will have to wait until at least next month's Australian tour of India before he makes his much awaited Test debut. Picture by Richard Wainwright/AAP Photos.

Express fast bowler Lance Morris will have to wait at least until next month's Australian tour of India before he makes his much awaited Test debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Busselton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.