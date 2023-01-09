Express fast bowler Lance Morris will have to wait at least until next month's Australian tour of India before he makes his much awaited Test debut.
Morris, 24, who has created a reputation as a fast bowler to be feared due to his rare ability to bowl at speeds of more than 150kmh, has taken 59 wickets at an average of 25 in 18 first-class matches for WA over the past three years.
He was unlucky to miss out on the Australian team for the Sydney Test this week.
On Sunday, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said Morris should have been selected instead of spinner Ashton Agar.
"Without being unfair to Agar, the Australians would have had more opportunities to win the game if Morris had played," said Ponting, as the Test match against South Africa ground to a draw.
"There are plenty of spin bowling options in the Australian side provided by Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw.
"Morris would have given the Australian side that bit extra that it needed on the last day to win the game. Unfortunately the Australian selectors didn't pick him."
The Busselton-born Morris, who grew up in Dunsborough, has been travelling with the Australian team for the past month, following his outstanding form for WA in the Sheffield Shield.
He looks set to create history by becoming the first man from the Busselton-Margaret River region to play Test cricket for Australia.
The Australians play four Tests in India next month, followed by five Ashes Tests against England starting in June.
There is also the chance that the Australian side will play in the World Test championship final in England this year.
Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood also said Morris was an exceptional talent.
"Usually a bowler that fast would tend to spray the ball around. Lance Morris is unusually accurate as well as being express pace," Hazelwood said.
Morris has inherited his ability to bowl fast from his father Garry, who was a feared fast bowler in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association in the 1990s who also represented the WA Country team in the Australian Country Cricket Carnival.
Morris has been representing Scarborough in Perth first-grade cricket since the age of 17 and was part of the WA junior team, along with Cameron Green, that won the Australian Under-19 championships.
