Almost 1.5 years ago Quindalup local David Ingram went missing from a work boat 90 kilometres off the coast of Dampier.
A man-overboard call was given after he didn't attend a scheduled 8am roll-call on September 24, 2021, and an extensive Marine Search and Rescue operation was launched.
No trace of David has been found since.
His family and friends left heartbroken back home, waiting for answers.
After a "traumatic" period after his disappearance, David's family looked at how they could continue his legacy through the various hobbies he enjoyed.
From surfing, diving, and fishing, to gardening and mechanics - David's hobbies were endless.
However, his sister Shelley Ingram, saw beekeeping as an important part of her brother's life and wanted to carry on his work in the south west of Western Australia.
Within months after David's disappearance, Ms Ingram left her job of 15 years as a contracts administrator in Queensland and moved to Quindalup, almost 3 hours south of Perth, to tend to his beehives.
From all the hobbies he had, this was one we knew, as a family, we wanted to continue- Shelley Ingram
After arriving in the south west in April 2022, Ms Ingram was on a steep learning curve to understand the needs of the bees and received help from various groups in the area.
"It was a steep learning curve to jump into this environment but looking back it's been a really beautiful change," she said.
"There was a lot of self education in the months before I moved over after he went missing.
"But after being here and looking after the bees, I very quickly learnt was was needed and what wasn't."
"A few guys from Donnybrook Busselton Bee Supplies were a huge help, and they had met my brother previously."
After some time looking after the bees at his property, Ms Ingram became aware of David's intention to make and sell bee hives after noticing stored products in his shed.
"We realised that with some of the wood my brother had in store, it looked like he wanted to sell hives," Ms Ingram said.
"So I applied some of my business knowledge and created Bee Safari, where I make and sell hives in honour of him."
Bee Safari handcraft Top Bar and Warre Beehives with natural materials for bees to thrive, as they naturally would in the wild.
Top Bar Hives are the oldest and most commonly used hive style in the world, with individual bars laid across the top of the hive cavity for the bees build their comb downwards naturally.
Warre Hives include a vertical box system with removable top bars and square boxes.
Ms Ingram said in constructing the two types of hives, it was important to use recycled materials.
"Our family, and in particular Dave, have always been very resourceful," she said.
From seeing some of the product David had in his shed really sparked the idea that he would've wanted it to be a recycled product as well.- Shelley Ingram
"So I started sourcing recycled pallets from local businesses who ordinarily would burn them or use them as firewood, and they were more than happy to give us them."
In September 2022, one year after David's disappearance, Ms Ingram went public with Bee Safari and now sells her bee hives across the country.
She said she was humbled to be the person continuing her brother's work.
"His disappearance has been extremely traumatic. Not only for myself but my family and his close friends."
"Having the love and support from our family and friends has helped us work through some of that ambiguous loss," she said.
I don't think any of that pain or suffering will ever go away but having something set up like this business allows for his legacy to continue which is a really beautiful thing.- Shelley Ingram
"It's really heartwarming to know the work that I am doing remembers David," she said.
Over the next year, Ms Ingram will begin to offer workshops at Bee Safari to introduce more people to natural beekeeping.
"Through David my love for bees was born. I've fallen in love with it and love speaking to people about it."
More information on Bee Safari is available online at www.beesafari.com.au.
