BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Superbly located in one of Old Dunsborough's most tightly held and highly regarded positions, it's only approx 180m from the iconic swimming beach and boat ramp. This enchanting home has a relaxed coastal contemporary feel delivering the ultimate coastal lifestyle.
Positioned on a 597m2 corner block beautifully presented amongst the peppermint trees, this quintessential beach house has all that you require for low maintenance beachside living. Complete with white picket fence this lovely coastal abode certainly ticks a lot of boxes.
Hardwood timber flooring adorns the open kitchen, living and dining area, while the white painted vaulted ceilings and picture windows create a relaxed light filled environment. Tastefully finished in neutral tones the open plan and newly renovated kitchen includes a large stone benchtop, white gloss cabinetry, fridge space, built in dishwasher, Smeg four burner gas cooktop, electric oven and large sink.
There are two guest bedrooms downstairs, a casual dining and living area central to the home which spills out to the outdoors on to a large entertainer's deck. The main bedroom enjoys its own wing, hosting an indulgent ensuite while the loft upstairs provides great flexibility to use as a fourth bedroom, office, kids retreat or further storage.
