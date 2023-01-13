Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Fishermen permitted to catch abalone between Busselton Jetty and Moore River tomorrow

By Catherine Massey
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:54pm
Fishermen will be permitted to catch abalone tomorrow from 7am to 8am between Busselton Jetty and Moore River. Picture is supplied.

Another hour for recreational abalone fishing has been scheduled for tomorrow between Busselton Jetty and Moore River.

Catherine Massey

Journalist at Busselton Dunsborough Mail. Based in Busselton.

