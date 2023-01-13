Another hour for recreational abalone fishing has been scheduled for tomorrow between Busselton Jetty and Moore River.
Abalone fishermen will be permitted to catch the mollusc between 7am and 8am - the second of just four hours scheduled for the December to February season.
Fishing abalone north of Moore River will remain closed to help stocks continue to recover after they were significantly impacted in the 2011 marine heatwave
The closure extends along Western Australia's coast to the Northern Territory border.
WA's West Coast Zone Abalone fishery is arguably the most tightly controlled and strictly managed fishery in the world with licensed holders only allowed to one bag of abalone within the one-hour time frame .
Abalone fishers can expect low to medium weather and ocean risks for collecting abalone this weekend and are encouraged to do so with caution by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development.
DPIRD senior fisheries management officer Nick Blay said fishers needed to take note of the risk rating.
"Fishers need to take responsibility and not enter the water if their ocean ability or swimming skills are low," Mr Blay said.
"An abalone is not worth anyone risking their life for."
Two more 7am to 8am fishing hours are expected to go ahead for the season on February 4 and 18.
Rule and regulations on abalone fishing can be found in the Abalone recreational fishing guide and on the recreational fishing rules website.
