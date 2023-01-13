Two open days have been scheduled for the end of this month at South Regional TAFE's Busselton Campus.
School leavers, career changers, and anyone looking to gain new skills are set to benefit from the event with course information on offer.
Going ahead from 9am to 4pm on January 24 and 25, the open day allows local people to find courses closer to home.
South Regional TAFE Managing Director Darshi Ganeson said it was a great way for people to get more information before committing to a study plan.
"I encourage people to make the most of the chance to speak with dedicated staff who are passionate about supporting students to achieve their potential and provide a positive learning experience," she said.
Semester one classes are set to go ahead from January 30.
More information on the courses offered is available online at southregionaltafe.wa.edu.au
