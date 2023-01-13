Free courses with Life Now are being offered to people living with cancer in the south west with the commencement of term one at the end of this month.
Run by Cancer Council WA, the courses include yoga, meditation, exercise, tai chi, and mindfulness.
Busselton cancer patient Helen Masters said the Life Now Program had helped both her mental and physical fitness.
"Spending time around others each week who understood what I was going through helped to motivate me and made me feel supported and that I wasn't alone," Ms Masters said.
"The classes also made me feel a lot stronger within my body. I felt like they were setting me up for success."
Ms Masters stumbled upon the courses when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and underwent surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.
Her exercise physiologist recommended the 12-week program to help with her rehabilitation.
"I was already receiving support from Cancer Council WA including counselling and reflexology, so to be able to access free exercise classes too was a bonus."
"Thankfully I'm now in remission, but the regular exercise routine is something I have continued as part of a healthy lifestyle," she said.
Courses with Life Now are specifically designed for cancer patients and their carers.
Cancer Council WA Life Now coordinator Claire Duffy said there were a range of benefits to keeping active while undergoing treatment.
"It's wonderful to hear first-hand from people like Helen, just how (our) courses have improved their lives," she said.
For information on the free online and in-person courses, head online to cancerwa.asn.au.
