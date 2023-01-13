Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Cancer Council WA offers free fitness classes to cancer patients in the south west

CM
By Catherine Massey
Updated January 13 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 5:01pm
Helen Masters taking part in a Life Now boxing class, free to people living with cancer in the south west. Picture is supplied.

Free courses with Life Now are being offered to people living with cancer in the south west with the commencement of term one at the end of this month.

