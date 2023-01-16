Complicated skin care is on its way out, with the launch of a new line by two dads living in the south west.
Busselton-based Asher Vukelic and Mitchell Smilovitis launched SkinBRO in November, a skincare line providing an easy way for men to look after their looks.
Now selling online, with the intention of wholesaling later this year, SkinBRO includes three products sold individually or as a kit.
Co-founder Asher Vukelic said he and Mitchell were excited to launch the line following two years of hard work.
"It's great to have the products out there and to be able to also promote men's wellbeing and health."
Mr Vukelic said the idea for SkinBRO developed after he and Mitchell realised neither of them had a good skincare routine or knew much about it.
"This is very new to both Mitch and I," he said.
"We have run and started other businesses over the years, so we know how to run a business, but skincare is very new to us."
"We have had to do lots of reading and research, but it's been a great learning experience."
Mr Vukelic said it was important SkinBRO provided a solution where men could use just the basics.
"Most blokes can be lazy with this type of stuff so they want something straightforward and simple to use," he said.
"Skincare can be really overcomplicated, so we wanted something that could fit into a typical busy lifestyle."
The Australian-made SkinBRO line includes a face cleanser, charcoal exfoliator, and face moisturiser.
Other accessories included are a drink bottle, towel, and travel bag.
Mr Vukelic said their end goal was to not only create a successful business, but to educate men on skincare and destigmatize the use of it.
"Men should be looking after their skin in the way women have been for decades," he said.
More information on SkinBRO is on Instagram @myskinbro, or on the website www.skinbro.com.
