Busselton-Margaret River's Number Two men's team has handed out two of the biggest thrashings ever seen in senior cricket, at Country Week in Perth this week.
Competing in lowly E Section, Busselton-Margaret River annihilated Esperance by 285 runs on Sunday - followed up with an even more incredible win on Monday, defeating Wyalkatchem by 329 runs before the game was called off under the mercy rule.
Four centuries were recorded in the two games.
On Sunday, Alex Cooke and Shane Joyce both hit 100 not out before retiring against Esperance in a match which saw Busselton-Margaret River make 6 for 348 in reply to Esperance's 65 all out.
As a contest, Monday's game was even worse.
Wyalkatchem were routed for 40 at College Park, Brodie Gould taking 3-8, before Busselton-Margaret River recorded an incredible 1 for 369 off 41 overs in reply before the players called it quits.
Busselton-Margaret River's Number One side have not been able to match that success in A-section.
On Sunday, Busselton-Margaret River were dismissed for 141 before losing to Upper Great Southern's 202.
Left-armer Scott Young and spinner Ben Payne each took five wickets for Busselton-Margaret River.
On Monday, Busselton-Margaret River's Number One side was bundled out for 94 by Bunbury, who responded with 7 for 232.
Yesterday was a rest day.
Today in A-Section Busselton-Margaret River will play Esperance, followed by the semi-finals on Thursday and the final on Friday.
As for junior cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River region, the team is in great shape, if the results at last week's Junior Country Week are anything to go by.
Four teams represented Busselton-Margaret River in Perth, and two of the four sides, Under-16s B and Under-14s B, were undefeated and won their B-Section section grand finals on Friday.
The other two sides, Under-16s A and Under-14s A, also competed in a high standard in the top sections and lost by very small margins, said BMRJCA president Matt Snaddon.
