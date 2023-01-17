Busselton-Dunsborough Mail

Busselton-Margaret River cricketers hand out thrashing at the 2023 Country Week competition

By Allan Miller
Updated January 17 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:36am
MEMORABLE YEAR: Busselton-Margaret River Junior Cricket's No. 1 Under-16s 2023 Country Week team. Picture is supplied.
Fida Hussain and Justin Gilbert recorded a 238 run partnership during the 2023 Country Week competition. Picture is supplied.

Busselton-Margaret River's Number Two men's team has handed out two of the biggest thrashings ever seen in senior cricket, at Country Week in Perth this week.

